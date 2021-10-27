VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,431,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of VOXX International worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $2,097,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in VOXX International by 700.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,299 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,900 shares of company stock worth $785,671. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.