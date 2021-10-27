W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $70.00 price target on the stock. W. R. Berkley traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $81.94, with a volume of 1006134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.26.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. Also, higher expenses weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings. Nevertheless, it has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on an increase in premium written over the past many years. It has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,920,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,004,000 after buying an additional 96,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

