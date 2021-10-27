WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading 6.4% Higher

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 2,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 187,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

WKME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,750,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,621,000. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

