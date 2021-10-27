Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €153.80 Price Target

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €153.80 ($180.94) target price by Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €172.20 ($202.59).

Shares of PFV stock opened at €214.00 ($251.76) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 1-year high of €192.80 ($226.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €179.77 and its 200 day moving average is €169.33. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

