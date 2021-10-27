Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 164 ($2.14) on Monday. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The company has a market capitalization of £696.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.34.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

