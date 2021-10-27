Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE WM traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $164.82. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $145.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.3% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 112.6% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

