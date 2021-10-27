Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report sales of $351.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

