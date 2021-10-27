Wedbush Comments on Logitech International S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $84.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52. Logitech International has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in Logitech International by 1.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

