Wedbush Weighs in on Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

CATY stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

