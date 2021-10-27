Wells Fargo & Company Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.