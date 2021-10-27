Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WERN stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Werner Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

