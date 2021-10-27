WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.32, but opened at $35.25. WesBanco shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 1,846 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

