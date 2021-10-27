West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.27. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $33.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter.

WFG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.20.

WFG opened at C$102.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$100.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.43. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$114.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.74%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

