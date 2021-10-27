West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WFG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

NYSE:WFG opened at $82.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.74. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $79,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

