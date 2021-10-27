Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

