Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.73. 22,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,512. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

