Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

