Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on UP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,757,000. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

