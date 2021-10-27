Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.39

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and traded as low as $12.61. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 2,598 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter worth $1,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

