Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 701,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.