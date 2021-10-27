Wickes Group’s (WIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 353.33 ($4.62).

Shares of Wickes Group stock traded down GBX 9.68 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 216.32 ($2.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 215.60 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

