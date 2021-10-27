William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.29. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. AT&T has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

