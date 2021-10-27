Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.