Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.
WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
