Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.81.

Wix.com stock opened at $197.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $171.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

