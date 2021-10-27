World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

WRLD traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.14. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $212.76.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in World Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of World Acceptance worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

