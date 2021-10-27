Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Update

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,600 shares, an increase of 3,897.8% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,979. Xiaobai Maimai has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

