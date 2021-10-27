Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.28

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.28 and last traded at $175.73, with a volume of 28369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

