XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.84. 68,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,301,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEV. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Get XPeng alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in XPeng by 16.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.