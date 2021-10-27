Yamana Gold (AUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect Yamana Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

