YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.53.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

