Yum! Brands (YUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,279. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.