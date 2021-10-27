Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lowered its position in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,516 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Yumanity Therapeutics worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

YMTX stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,570. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $88.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Yumanity Therapeutics Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

