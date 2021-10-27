Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. CEVA also reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -297.93, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. CEVA has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $83.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 37,637 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in CEVA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 125,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.