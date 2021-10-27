Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.08. 377,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,424. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

