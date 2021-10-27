Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $1.24. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSE:THC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.16. 1,084,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

