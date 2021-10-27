Zacks: Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report sales of $41.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.92 million to $42.31 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $163.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $169.44 million, with estimates ranging from $164.49 million to $177.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

Several brokerages have commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIO opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

