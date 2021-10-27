Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.42. Clarus posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $5,838,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 333.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 357.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 78,707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 102,728.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. 2,039,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $892.66 million, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. Clarus has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

