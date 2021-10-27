Zacks: Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $869.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $869.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $871.00 million and the lowest is $867.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 5,027,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,227. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 28.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nielsen by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares during the period.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

