Zacks: Analysts Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTG shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTG. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,731,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,718. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

