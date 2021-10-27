Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Ameren posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,849. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

