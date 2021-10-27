Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

