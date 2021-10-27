Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $153.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $651.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.17 million to $653.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $699.90 million, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $711.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Cowen raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,477. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

