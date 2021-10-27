Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

CUE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 153,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $382.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.63. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.