Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

CUE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 153,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $382.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.63. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

