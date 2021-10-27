Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Exelon reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

