Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.56). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,616 shares of company stock valued at $626,445. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,559,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after buying an additional 1,195,493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after buying an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,680. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $844.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

