Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. nLIGHT reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%.

Several research firms have commented on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

LASR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.