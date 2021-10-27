Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $22.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $131.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 6,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,180. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $236.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

