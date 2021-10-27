Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in QIAGEN by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in QIAGEN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in QIAGEN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.