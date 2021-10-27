Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce $324.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Federal Signal stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

