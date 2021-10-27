Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Guess? posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Guess? by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GES traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 33,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,815. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.25. Guess? has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

